Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,426,000.

Shares of JKK opened at $323.92 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $340.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.28 and its 200-day moving average is $263.48.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

