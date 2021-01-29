Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $487,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000.

BST stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

