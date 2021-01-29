Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 12,945 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

