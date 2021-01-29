Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.84.

CVE stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$7.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,357,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,477. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.34. The stock has a market cap of C$15.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

