CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. 12,873,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 15,314,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

