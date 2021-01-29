CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Santander downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Shares of CX opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth $44,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth $51,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

