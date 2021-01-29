Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Shares Up 10.9%

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) shares shot up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.60. 1,170,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,191% from the average session volume of 90,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $381.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.
Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
About Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG)
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.
