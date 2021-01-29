Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.55. Celanese also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.50-10.00 EPS.

Celanese stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.68. 1,356,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,708. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

