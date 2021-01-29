Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.35. Celanese also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Celanese from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.60.

CE traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $121.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,708. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $140.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

