Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

NYSE CE traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.68. 1,356,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.51. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $140.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

