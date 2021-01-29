CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.10

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 262940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $771.27 million, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. On average, analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 27.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 65,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 229.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

