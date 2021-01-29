Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $38.52. Approximately 723,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 462,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

FUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,908,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

