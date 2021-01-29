CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CDW in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CDW’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.59. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.