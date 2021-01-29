CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Get CDTi Advanced Materials alerts:

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.