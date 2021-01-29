CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.95.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
