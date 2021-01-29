C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Up 228.1% in January

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the December 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.8 days.
CGPZF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.88.
About C&C Group
