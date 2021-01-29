CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE opened at $63.99 on Monday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.