cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) PT Raised to $4.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.60 to $4.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.
Shares of YCBD stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. cbdMD has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.35.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.
About cbdMD
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
Featured Article: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.