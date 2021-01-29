cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) PT Raised to $4.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.60 to $4.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Shares of YCBD stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. cbdMD has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YCBD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,439,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 31.4% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

