cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) PT Raised to $4.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.60 to $4.30 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

cbdMD stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 31.4% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in cbdMD by 415.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in cbdMD during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in cbdMD during the third quarter valued at $187,000.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

