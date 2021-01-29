cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) PT Raised to $4.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.60 to $4.30 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
cbdMD stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.
cbdMD Company Profile
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
