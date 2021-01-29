Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPCAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Cathay Pacific Airways from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cathay Pacific Airways currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of CPCAY opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.