Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CATY. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

