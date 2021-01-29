Catex Token (CATT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,671.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 217.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $747,090.97 and $15,671.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.59 or 0.00767350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.23 or 0.03789130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00033536 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.