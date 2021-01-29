Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.36. 56,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

