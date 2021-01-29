Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) (LON:CTEA) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) (LON:CTEA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.30. Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 18,320,606 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £4.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

About Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It exploits intellectual property and holds licenses; and financial technology and media publishing solutions. The company offers OnSite DLT, a mobile management, inspection, and reporting solution; OnSide, a centralized management tool for sporting organizations that deals with all the key elements of coaching from scheduling of staff and timesheet processing; OnGuard for man-guarding organizations to provide real-time management of remote workforce with operative auditing via geo-tagging and time-stamping, integrated scheduling, timesheet management, and incident reporting; and Sequestrum, an application which simplifies access to the blockchain.

