Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Holdings Increased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

