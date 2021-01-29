Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,790,000 shares, an increase of 5,150.4% from the December 31st total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRM opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.54. Castor Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

