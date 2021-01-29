Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,790,000 shares, an increase of 5,150.4% from the December 31st total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CTRM opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.54. Castor Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.
