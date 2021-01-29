Castle (CSTL) 1-Day Volume Hits $74.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 41% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Castle has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a market cap of $7,755.61 and $74.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00285467 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00030780 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003220 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.07 or 0.01315769 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,803,139 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.