Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.15 and last traded at $68.51. 219,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 251,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -402.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $915,375.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,408,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,943,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,308 shares of company stock worth $20,602,163 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

