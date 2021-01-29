Caspian Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $188,843.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00869210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.15 or 0.04143082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017697 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

