Cashaa (CAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.21 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 114.1% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Cashaa has a market cap of $57.48 million and $2.21 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.00760279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.49 or 0.03778582 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

