Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $305.00 at Citigroup

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.77.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $256.01 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $302.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.37. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 2,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total value of $2,025,478.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,941,237 shares of company stock valued at $720,674,206. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

