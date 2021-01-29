Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.62. 653,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 503,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.
The stock has a market cap of $786.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cars.com by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cars.com by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
