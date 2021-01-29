Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.62. 653,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 503,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

The stock has a market cap of $786.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cars.com by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cars.com by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

