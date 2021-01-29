Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of CRS opened at $33.01 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

