CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARG. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

CARG opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 16,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $586,763.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,899 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,174. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

