CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,272 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $296,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2,567.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after buying an additional 3,441,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 840,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,506. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

