Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF):

1/20/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – Cardiff Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. 35,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,189. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $397.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

