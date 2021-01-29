Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.35

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and $3.41 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044548 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00179440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000255 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009680 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002998 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

