Cardan Capital Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.