Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.60 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $236.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

