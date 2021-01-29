Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMF. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 1,237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

TMF opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

