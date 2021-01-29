Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after buying an additional 159,067 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $53.42.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

