Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,289,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 3,266,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.