Cardan Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $27,194,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $794.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 272.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $842.90 and its 200 day moving average is $640.25.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,619,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $628.42.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

