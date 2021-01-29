Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $11.04. 751,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 666,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPST. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,800 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPST. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.