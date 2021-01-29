Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes $420,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 200,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,830,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $3,234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,643. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

