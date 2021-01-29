Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. 40,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,304. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

