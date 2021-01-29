Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 320,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 352,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,716.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

