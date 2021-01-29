Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,137 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.96.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $161.98. 31,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average is $114.81. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

