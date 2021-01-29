Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $7.96 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,033 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,000. Shopify comprises 4.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Shopify by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after acquiring an additional 149,189 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Shopify by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Shopify by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,617,000 after acquiring an additional 96,203 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP traded down $21.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,099.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,341. The company has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,161.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,041.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.