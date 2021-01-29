Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 156,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. 774,674 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.