Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 370,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 282,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,920,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.39 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,746. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

